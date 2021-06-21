Strong to severe storms possible as Severe Weather Alert Day continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have called a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day because our entire area is under the gun for strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

Tonight’s Severe Weather Threat

A cold front, one that produced severe weather across parts of the midwest yesterday, will be bearing down on the mountains as we head through our Monday evening. This front will spark off showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. Our entire area is under a Slight Risk (or two out of five) for severe weather this afternoon and evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9:00 p.m. for much of the area, and until 8:00 p.m. for Lawrence County in Kentucky, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne Counties in West Virginia, and Buchanan and Dickenson Counties in Virginia.

Much of the area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 9:00 p.m. (WYMT Weather)

The primary threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain, with a smaller threat for some large hail. It’s not likely, but in these scenarios we can never rule out an isolated tornado. A line of storms will likely sweep through the region as we head late this afternoon and into this evening, with our primary risk of severe weather. We’ll have to watch for training storms that sit over one place and dump tremendous amounts of rainfall. As we head late tonight, we’ll taper back to a little bit of light rain as lows start dropping to near 60° as the front passes through.

The Rest of the Week

Once we work through tonight, things will be much calmer and more comfortable for Tuesday and Wednesday as drier air and lower humidity work in. We’ll see a threat for leftover showers/storms on Tuesday morning before slowly clearing out later in the day, keeping highs from working much higher than 70°. Mostly sunny skies take over for Wednesday as we get back into the middle 70s with low humidity.

We turn the thermostat back up again as we head into the day on Thursday with highs back in the mid to upper 80s with humidity returning as well. And, much like last week, the day on Friday looks fine, but we might have to contend with developing thunderstorms by late Friday night, after a hot day in the upper 80s.

We’ll keep scattered shower and storm chances rolling into the weekend with highs in the low to middle 80s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.