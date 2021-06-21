Special Response: Deadly crash closes Highway 27 for much of Monday

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team says it was assisting McCreary County Emergency Management Monday following a deadly crash on US-27.

They say a fuel leak led to the road being closed much of Monday while crews worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened.

The name of the person killed in the crash has not been released at this time.

