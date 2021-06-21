Advertisement

Son accused of shooting into ground near his father during argument

By TJ Caudill
GRAY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County man is facing a wanton endangerment charge after police say he shot into the ground near his father.

It happened around 4 p.m. on June 18th at a house in Gray.

Deputies were responding to reports of shots fired.

Investigators said deputies talked to the father who told them his son, Orlando Gray, fired a 9mm handgun into the ground near him during an argument.

Deputies arrested Gray and charged him with first-degree wanton endangerment.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

