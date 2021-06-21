Advertisement

Rahm birdies last two holes to win U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

Rahm won his first major and returned to No. 1 in the world.
Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates with his caddy after making his birdie putt on the 18th green...
Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates with his caddy after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 21 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday.

The first was his 3-month-old son that he cradled in his arms on Father’s Day. Then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.

Rahm holed a bending 25-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to catch Louis Oosthuizen. He buried another curling, left-to-right birdie putt from 18 feet on the final hole for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory.

Rahm won his first major and returned to No. 1 in the world

