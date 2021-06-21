Prestonsburg prepares for Independence Day parade

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities across the region are preparing for Independence day celebrations now that faces are independent of masks.

The annual Star City Day celebration is on the calendar, as the City of Prestonsburg prepares to celebrate with a bang. But officials say it will be a bigger, better event than last year, with an added twist.

The city is also hosting its first Independence Day parade in years.

Mayor Les Stapleton said the exact details of the event are still in the works, but he is looking forward to celebrating the independence of the nation with those who contributed to the freedoms we enjoy daily.

“We want to celebrate the reasons we’re able to keep this independence, and we wanna celebrate the people who have- either veterans, or anyone who wants to come out and march with us that day- people who have fought for our independence,” said Stapleton. “People, on a daily basis, who are working for our independence.”

The parade is planned for July 4th. A time will be released on the city’s Facebook page.

