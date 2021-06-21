Advertisement

North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard looking for a school that ‘feels like home’

By Courtney Layne Brewer
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - As the NCAA evaluation period opens up, all eyes are on North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard.

Sheppard has received offers from Arizona State, Louisville, Texas A&M and others. His parents, Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, both boast successful careers playing for Kentucky, leaving many to wonder if he could be in blue come 2023.

Sheppard told Kentucky Sports Radio that Kentucky has made contact, but there has yet to be a discussion of an offer. He says his priority is finding a school that “feels like home.”

Sheppard is entering his junior year with the Jaguars, winning the 13th Region during the 2020-21 season.

