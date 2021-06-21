Middlesboro chiropractor celebrates 40 years of service

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - To celebrate 40 years of service to his community, the City of Middlesboro held a reception Monday to honor Dr. James L. Taylor.

Just like his father before him, who started Taylor Family Chiropractic in 1941, Dr. Taylor took over the business in 1981, helping the community ever since.

Chiropractor John Dudley Hilton said to celebrate this accomplishment, him, the employees, and members of the community, held a reception in his honor.

“After 80 years, there’s a lot of passion about chiropracting that’s been wield into the community and you’ll see a lot of people. It makes me proud, everybody knows where we’re at, the big red brick building on 24th Street, you can’t miss it,” Hilton said.

Dr. Taylor said it was a milestone he never thought he would reach.

“When I first started in 1981, my dad was just in his 40th year and I thought there’s no way I can do 40 but lo and behold here it is,” Dr. Taylor said.

Hilton serves a potential next in line, and hopes to learn the ropes of running a business.

“Figure out how to carry this business forward on the other side of just treating patients,” Hilton said.

Dr. Taylor adding that he is not officially retiring anytime soon.

“Still be the same service, people can look forward to feeling the same way they felt for the last 80 years, being treated in this office,” Dr. Taylor said.

Dr. Taylor said he is now doing what he calls “semi-retirement” only working two days a week.

“I don’t have any future plans other than the fact that I’m just excited about getting in this phase of my life where I can slow down a little bit, spend a little bit more time with family, and enjoy some things that I haven’t had time to in the past,” Dr. Taylor said.

Regardless, whenever the times comes to to fill Dr. Taylor’s shoes, Hilton hopes to make the community proud.

“I’ll kind of be happy with where I at least made it. Just blessed every day that I get to come work with him and get the teaching and the discipline know how of chiropractic every day,” Hilton said.

Dr. Taylor said what is most important is continuing to serve decades of patients.

“And we see generations of people over the 80 years, we’ve seen generations of people., families come in and it’s just been exciting and fulfilling to be able to help people,” Dr. Taylor said.

Taylor Family Chiropractic is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and additionally, Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.