Kentucky State Police prepare for Operation SafeDRIVE

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police across the commonwealth are gearing up for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Operation SafeDRIVE, which kicks off June 22nd and continues through June 24th.

The campaign aims to target unsafe driving behavior that leads to crashes between passenger and commercial vehicles; including but not limited to speeding, tailgating, distracted driving, and driving under the influence. It is part of a larger national effort to better educate all drivers on how to safely share the road with large trucks.

KSP Commercial Vehicle Inspectors will also be making sure commercial drivers are following safety regulations.

Major Nathan Day, Director for the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, says the campaign can do a lot to impact highway safety. “High visibility interstate enforcement combined with safety inspections at our scale facilities will ensure unsafe drivers and vehicles are removed from Kentucky highways,” says Day.

KSP has some advice for drivers to help keep themselves and others safer on the roads when dealing with commercial vehicles.

Stay out of blind spots: Remember that larger trucks and buses will have larger blind spots to worry about.

Do not cut off large vehicles: A large truck traveling at average highway speeds needs two football fields worth of space to stop.

Do not tailgate: When tailgating a large truck, a driver is in the commercial vehicles blind spot.

Pass safely: Make sure you can see the truck driver in their side mirror, use signals, and make sure you can see the vehicle in your rearview mirror before pulling in front of it

Operation SafeDRIVE is part of a national campaign called “Our Roads, Our Safety”, which is run by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

In 2020, commercial trucks were involved in 5,640 collisions nationwide, ending in 101 deaths and 1,112 injuries.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.