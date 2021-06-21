Advertisement

Kentucky Softball Coaches Association announces all state teams

KHSAA State Softball Championship.
KHSAA State Softball Championship.(WIFE)
By Camille Gear
(WYMT) - The Kentucky Softball Coaches Association released the all-state softball teams.

Class 1A First Team: Tanlee Hudgins – Green Co., Calista Collins – Lyon Co., Emily Ford - Pikeville, Sydney Melton – Lyon Co., Jillian Jefferies – Holy Cross, Emma Ginn – Trimble Co., Haley Judd – Green Co., Hadley Phelps – Owensboro Catholic, Maleigh McDaniel – Elliot Co., Jesselin Miller – Bath Co.

Class 1A Second Team: Madi Corbin – Green Co., Brooke Shewmaker – Bishop Brossart, Kelcie Adams - Pikeville, Kaitlyn Cissell - Bethleham, Kaelyn Conger – Lyon Co., Bailey Hamilton – Owensboro Catholic, Autumn Adams – Nicholas Co., Carly Creech – Wolfe Co., Katelyn Dykes – Lyon Co., Kirsten Vice – Bath Co.

Class 1A Honorable Mention: Rachael Liter – Trimble Co., Kaitlyn Butler – Breathitt Co., Rancey Skaggs – Hickman Co., BreAnna Tincher - Jackson City, Riley Wilkins – Holy Cross, Allie Felker – Caldwell Co., AJ Hollowell – Caldwell Co., Riley Turner – Jackson City, Nellie Lumpkins – Wolfe Co., Lauryn Terrill – Wolfe Co.,

Class 2A First Team: Hailey Cannon – Boyle Co., Abby Hammond – Lexington Catholic, Emma Winkle – Estill Co., Ella Emmert - Lexington Catholic, Madison McIntosh – Rockcastle Co., Kayleigh White – Boyle Co., Kayley Bruener – Pendleton Co., Emma Markham – Warren East, Tessa Juett – Madison Southern, Lucy Patterson – Warren East

Class 2A Second Team: Adison Hicks – Calloway Co., Kyndall Honaker – Boyle Co., Lauren Spears - Ashland, Macie Howes – Christian Academy, Jaden Williams – Magoffin Co., Sidney Argo – Fleming Co., Anna Greenwell - Highlands, Summer Ray – Boyle Co., Haven Ford – Rowan Co., Shelby Lewis – Anderson Co.

Class 2A Honorable Mention: Jacie Goad – Boyd Co., Emmah Young – Warren East, Grace Adams – Henry Co., Emilee Bailey – Magoffin Co., Danielle Crum – Lawrence Co., Katie Fister – Bourbon Co.Micah Hayes – Bourbon Co., Aubrey Manning – East Carter, Isabella Persinger – Harrison Co., Brenna Sherman – Madison North Hopkins

Class 3A First Team: Claire Lehmkuhler - Woodford Co., Riley Hull - Pulaski Co., Macy Krohman - Simon Kenton, Leilani Valencia – Great Crossing, Emily Reynolds – South Warren, Abby Newman – Daviess Co., Kyndal Tinnell - Butler, Rylie Grantz - Lafayette, Emily Williams – Butler, Skylar Jacob – Madison Central, Caroline Pitcock – South Warren

Class 3A Second Team: Brooke Gray – Ballard, Allison Bush – Greenwood, Raegan Gibson - Assumption, Brianna Knochelman – Grant Co., Ally Hutchins - McCracken, Olivia Pastin - Assumption, Chloe Vanhoose - Johnson Central, Ally Alexander – Spencer Co., Makenna Page – Male, Chloe Taylor – South Laurel

Class 3A Honorable Mention: Alyssa Weber – Bullitt East, Brooke Albert - Dixie Heights, Randi Delong – Johnson Central, Natalie Henry - Lafayette, Mikayla Milby – Ballard HS, Kasia Parks – Frederick Douglas, Charley Pursley – Marshall Co., Bella Bastin – Campbell Co., Cayson Conner – Marshall Co., Lilly Davis – Male, Kaitlyn Gwin - Southwestern, Reaghan Oney – Montgomery Co., Millie Roberts – Daviess Co., Dylan Scott – Cooper HS, Madison Winkler – Christian Co.

