Kentucky search warrant task force to hold second meeting

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuky’s search warrant task force will hold its second meeting at Eastern Kentucky University Monday, June 21.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the task force would look at the search warrant process in Kentucky.

Following the death of Breonna Taylor, many people had questions about the way search warrants were obtained and executed. As a result, the task force will review those procedures and determine if additional training is necessary.

Eighteen people are on the task force. They include judges, lawmakers, police officers, community members, and a representative from the NAACP.

The task force’s first meeting was at Cameron’s office in Frankfort. It mostly involved introductions. Everyone said they were looking forward to working together on such an important issue.

Monday’s meeting will include a presentation from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.

Thursday, the Lexington Urban County Council will conduct a second reading of an ordinance banning no-knock warrants in the city. Black faith leaders have called for an end to the warrants, while the police chief and mayor have opposed that. They said there are cases where the warrants are useful.

The search warrant task force will meet at 1 p.m. Monday.

