Kentucky Office of Highway Safety partners with law enforcement on speed awareness campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - As traffic increases on Kentucky’s roadways during the summer months, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on the ‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ speed awareness campaign through July 10.

Governor Andy Beshear said, “Whether you drive a car, truck or motorcycle, put your phone down and slow down.”

According to the KOHS, crash reports and citation data indicates 31 percent of crashes in Kentucky involve a speeding or aggressive driver. Males are the driver in 66 percent of those speed-related crashes.

“Speed limits are put in place to protect all road users,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Driving over the limit greatly reduces a driver’s ability to respond to unexpected situations such as stopped or slowed traffic, an object in the road, or encountering vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.”

Funds for the campaign were provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and distributed by KOHS to law enforcement agencies who applied and were approved for full-year grants.

“We frequently hear from officers and Troopers that they would rather write a ticket than make a death notification,” said Secretary Gray. “I assure you that the goal is not to write tickets, but to save lives, so remember – Not So Fast, Kentucky.”

The KOHS provides the following tips for dealing with speeding and/or aggressive drivers:

Wear your seat belt! It is your best defense against injury and death.

Do not challenge the driver by speeding up or attempting to hold your lane.

Give them plenty of space, as they may lose control of their vehicle more easily.

Avoid eye contact and ignore gestures.

If you are safely able to report an aggressive driver to law enforcement, provide a vehicle description, license number, location, and if possible, direction of travel.

If you are being followed by an aggressive driver, drive to a safe place such as the nearest police or fire station, gas station or other places where there are people. Use your horn to get someone’s attention. Do not get out of your car and do not drive home.

For more information, visit notsofastky.com.

