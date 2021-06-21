Advertisement

Kentucky health experts say vaccine protects against the delta variant of COVID-19

As back to school inches closer, Prather says she worries young children who can’t yet get the...
As back to school inches closer, Prather says she worries young children who can’t yet get the shot could be the most at risk.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The CDC expects the delta variant of the coronavirus to become the most dominant strain here in the US.

The variant was first found in India before continuing to become the most spread strain in Britain.

Experts in Kentucky say they’re keeping an eye on cities throughout the county and abroad, as the delta variant continues to spread.

Some good news, they say there’s a way to get protection.

“The best way to prepare is to get vaccinated,” said Cassie Prather, Woodford County Health Department public health director.

Prather says the more people vaccinated, the harder it will be for the variant to spread. She says, so far, we’ve only seen one positive case for the strain in Kentucky.

“That lets us know that it’s here,” Prather said.

Prather explains testing is limited, suggesting the variant is more widespread.

Experts say the delta strain is more transmissible with more severe symptoms. They say people who are fully vaccinated have no or fewer symptoms, but people with one dose could suffer from more.

As back to school inches closer, Prather says she worries young children who can’t yet get the shot could be the most at risk.

“Only one of my children is able to be vaccinated because of age and so, I’m concerned as a mother that our children are more vulnerable to the variants because they’re not able to be vaccinated,” Prather said.

Prather hopes as time passes, more age groups will become eligible. All as time is ticking for the fall and for students to get their first doses in time to be fully vaccinated for back to school.

Prather says in Woodford County, if students get their first dose by July 7, they’ll have time to be fully vaccinated before the first day of school.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
Officials: One person flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez
East Kentucky Fitness closing its doors
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces less than 120 new covid-19 cases; declining positivity rate
Bell County officials prep for upcoming Levitt Amp Middlesboro Music Series
Bell County officials prep for upcoming Levitt Amp Middlesboro Music Series
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Special Response: Deadly crash closes Highway 27 for much of Monday
Wise, Va. woman pleads guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter, DUI in traffic death