Indoor mask mandate ends on West Virginia’s 158th birthday

Fabric mask generic
Fabric mask generic(source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has officially declared an end to the state’s indoor mask requirement.

Justice made the declaration Sunday as a $1 million winner was revealed in a drawing for residents who have received the coronavirus vaccine. Karen Foley of  Mineral Wells won the top prize announced on a sweltering Father’s Day at the Capitol Complex in Charleston during a celebration of the state’s 158th birthday.

Prizes in separate drawings included custom pickup trucks, state park weekend trips, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, and hunting rifles and shotguns. Two younger vaccinated residents won college scholarships, which includes tuition, room and board, and books.

