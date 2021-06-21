Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.

The pageant took place in Louisville at the Louisville convention center. In order to enter into the Miss Kentucky pageant, contestants needed to win a local preliminary pageant according to local director Regina Webb. Haley won Miss Bowling Green in November of 2019.

Haley will compete in the Miss America scholarship program in December 2021.

The first runner-up was Chapel Tinus, a Bowling Green native.

Malory Hudson, another Bowling Green native won the on-stage question and was runner up for the Heather French Henry quality of life award and also placed with the top finalists.

Congratulations to everyone who competed and represented south-central Kentucky!

