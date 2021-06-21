Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces less than 120 new covid-19 cases; declining positivity rate

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Monday afternoon; announcing 115 new cases of Covid-19.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 463,692. 202 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 48 in the ICU. 28 patients remain on a ventilator.

14 of the cases reported Monday were in children aged 18 and younger.

The state’s positivity rate is 1.95%

The governor also announced three deaths Monday, bringing the states death toll to 7,190.

6,814,684 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,329 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Monday June 21st, none of Kentucky’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
Officials: One person flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez
East Kentucky Fitness closing its doors
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant

Latest News

Bell County officials prep for upcoming Levitt Amp Middlesboro Music Series
Bell County officials prep for upcoming Levitt Amp Middlesboro Music Series
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Special Response: Deadly crash closes Highway 27 for much of Monday
Wise, Va. woman pleads guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter, DUI in traffic death