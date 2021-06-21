Gov. Beshear announces less than 120 new covid-19 cases; declining positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Monday afternoon; announcing 115 new cases of Covid-19.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 463,692. 202 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 48 in the ICU. 28 patients remain on a ventilator.

14 of the cases reported Monday were in children aged 18 and younger.

The state’s positivity rate is 1.95%

The governor also announced three deaths Monday, bringing the states death toll to 7,190.

6,814,684 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,329 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Monday June 21st, none of Kentucky’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.