Advertisement

Father’s Day exercise-a-thon raises money for Alzheimer’s Association, honors organizer’s late dad

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An exercise-a-thon held Sunday in Stanton was meant to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s research.

Angela Todd was the organizer who also wanted to honor her dad by holding the event on Father’s Day.

It was a 16-hour marathon that turned each step into money raised for the local Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana chapter.

It’s a cause that’s close to her heart.

“My father passed away in 2009 from Alzheimer’s,” Todd said. “He was diagnosed around 2003 so we didn’t have him very long once he was diagnosed.”

It was her dad’s affinity for exercise that inspired the event, and Todd thought there was no better day to hold it than on Father’s Day.

“It’s my way of not only remembering him but just honoring him and hoping that a lot more daughters don’t lose their daddies to this ugly disease,” Todd said.

A newly FDA approved drug aimed at slowing down the progression of Alzheimer’s is driving that hope.

And Todd aims to pick it up and run with it.

“This is a first step, so now that we have this one drug, we can hopefully get more funding from outside organizations and big money companies and just throw some money at this disease,” Todd said. “Then maybe we can find a true cure, so I’m hopeful that this will lead to so much more.”

The exercise-a-thon raised $2,400 to help Alzheimer’s Association care, support, and research programs.

Todd said she is planning to make this an annual event and is already planning how to raise even more money next year.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez
East Kentucky Fitness closing its doors
One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample

Latest News

Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall...
Officials: Deadly Pride parade crash appears unintentional
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Pikeville Police Dept. officer saves fawn from busy highway
Pikeville Police Dept. officer saves fawn from busy highway
One flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
Officials: One person flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash