Erlanger family loses new ‘dream home’ to lightning blast

The family-of-five moved into the house last month. After last Friday’s storms, it’s a total loss.
By Andrea Medina
Updated: 7 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday night’s storms brought heavy rain, lightning, at least one confirmed tornado—and a moment one Erlanger family will never forget.

Katie and Sean Hawkes live on Sherbourne Drive. They moved into the house, a new-build “dream home,” three weeks ago.

They say around midnight, about a half-hour after they went to sleep, a bolt of lightning struck their house, putting a giant hole in their roof and creating a massive shockwave that blasted their front windows and door.

The bolt hit the roof above the bedroom in which their three sons normally sleep, but luckily they weren’t in that room at the time.

“The boys wanted to have a brother night, so they slept in the bedroom below our bedroom,” Sean said on Monday.

It was a terrifying experience, according to the couple.

“When the lightning struck, all of the ceiling drywall fell down upon us throughout the entire first level of the house,” Sean said. “All of the blown insulation that was above, that kind of created this atmosphere of a giant fog of war if you will.”

“The electricity was out.,” Katie said. “It was pitch black.”

The family made it out safely. It appeared at the time the worst was over. They got the “ok” to leave, grabbed a few belongings and went to stay with a relative, planning to return for more the next day.

As they left, fire crews were putting out a small fire in the house. Hours later, that small fire turned into a roaring blaze.

“About 5 or 5:30 in the morning, we get a call over Facebook through one of the neighbors saying that the entire house was engulfed,” Sean said. “We thought we had damage, but everything is gone.”

The damage outside isn’t the worst part, they say.

“All the moments of the kids growing up, all their school papers I meticulously saved... All the stuff from when we got married... All gone,” Katie said.

When they return, they’re hoping to find some salvageable things. Past that, they’re just thankful their three boys and dog made it out.

They hope to continue to call Erlanger their home.

