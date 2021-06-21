Disaster food benefits available for Kentuckians affected by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that more Kentuckians affected by recent flooding may be eligible to apply for disaster food benefits during a six-day application process that begins Wednesday, June 23 and ends Monday, June 28, 2021.

Gov. Beshear’s administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have received approval for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).

These are benefits for flood-affected residents who lived or worked in the following counties between Feb. 26 and March 14, 2021, which received an Individual Assistance Declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): Anderson, Boyd, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

Residents of affected counties who would not ordinarily be eligible under SNAP guidelines may qualify temporarily if they lived or worked in these flooded areas of Kentucky.

A person may be eligible for D-SNAP benefits if their home or belongings were damaged or destroyed and if they have unreimbursed disaster-related expenses or a loss or reduction of income as a result of the flooding.

Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) Commissioner Marta Miranda-Straub said flood victims are encouraged to apply for D-SNAP benefits by calling the DCBS Call Services Center at 855-306-8959.

People can also choose to apply in person at the local offices in the county DCBS offices.

