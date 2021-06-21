Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass Golf Classic returns this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For over 40 years, Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass has held its annual Golf Classic, only missing last year due to the pandemic. Through this charity event over the years, they’ve been able to raise $14 million, which goes to providing shelter, food, clothing, and more to children in need.

“I think kids are our future and in this situation there are 20,000 kids a year in just our immediate area that we’re able to affect by raising this money,” said Mollie Brennan, chair of the Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass.

Because of events like the Golf Classic, Brennan says Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass is able to help roughly 20,000 children every year and even with the pandemic canceling many of their events last year, they were still able to carry out their mission.

“It was amazing, people came out and just wrote the checks and not lighter either, it was another $350,000 that we were able to distribute and help especially during a pandemic,” Brennan said.

And along with being excited about being able to hold the event again this year, Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass is also announcing a new chair that will help grow the organization into the future.

“I’m handing over the reins to Matthew Mitchell, and he is an incredible part of our community with such a generous heart and I cannot wait to see where he takes this going forward,” Brennan said. “And I think that it can become so much more than just a golf tournament.”

Golf teams participating this year will bid virtually to play with celebrities on Thursday and then play commences on Friday throughout the day.

If you’d like to donate, you can do it on their website at childrenscharityofthebluegrass.org.

