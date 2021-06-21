Advertisement

Carter County jailer arrested by Kentucky State Police for DUI

(WSAZ, KSP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON, Ky (WSAZ) - A Carter County jailer was arrested Sunday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

According to Kentucky State Police, the incident happened in the area of Lakeview Circle.

A driver informed troopers that another driver, later identified as Robert Boggs, hit their vehicle at the junction of KY 773 and Lakeview Circle. 

According to a release by KSP, following the collision Boggs continued traveling and the driver of the vehicle he hit followed until Boggs backed into a driveway on Lakeview Circle.

Officials say while backing in the driveway, Boggs hit the other vehicle two more times before stopping. 

The driver of the other vehicle told troopers they had to exit the car and knock on the window of Boggs’ vehicle before he realized he had been involved in an accident.

After performing field sobriety tests, Boggs was arrested and lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
Officials: One person flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez
East Kentucky Fitness closing its doors
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant

Latest News

Inspectors found truck parts held together by tools. (Source: KSP)
PHOTOS: Recent KSP inspections find potentially dangerous issues with big rigs
Prestonsburg prepares for Independence Day parade - 6:00 p.m.
Prestonsburg prepares for Independence Day parade - 6:00 p.m.
Prestonsburg Passage Trail trouble leads to investigation - 6:00 p.m.
Prestonsburg Passage Trail trouble leads to investigation - 6:00 p.m.
Prestonsburg Passage Trail trouble leads to investigation - 4:00 P.M.
Prestonsburg Passage Trail trouble leads to investigation - 4:00 P.M.
The city is preparing for its Independence Day celebration.
Prestonsburg prepares for Independence Day parade