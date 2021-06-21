Carter County jailer arrested by Kentucky State Police for DUI

GRAYSON, Ky (WSAZ) - A Carter County jailer was arrested Sunday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

According to Kentucky State Police, the incident happened in the area of Lakeview Circle.

A driver informed troopers that another driver, later identified as Robert Boggs, hit their vehicle at the junction of KY 773 and Lakeview Circle.

According to a release by KSP, following the collision Boggs continued traveling and the driver of the vehicle he hit followed until Boggs backed into a driveway on Lakeview Circle.

Officials say while backing in the driveway, Boggs hit the other vehicle two more times before stopping.

The driver of the other vehicle told troopers they had to exit the car and knock on the window of Boggs’ vehicle before he realized he had been involved in an accident.

After performing field sobriety tests, Boggs was arrested and lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.