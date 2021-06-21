Advertisement

Bourbon tourism shaking off pandemic slump in Kentucky

Bourbon barrels
Bourbon barrels(Ana Medina)
By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - With tourists flocking to distilleries, concerns about a pandemic hangover for Kentucky’s world-famous bourbon industry are quickly evaporating.

Heaven Hill Distillery recently opened a $19 million tourist center in Kentucky bourbon country and demand is already overflowing.

Distillery officials say reservations are filling up quickly to learn about whiskey making and sample its spirits. It’s a similar story for the numerous other distilleries in the region that last spring were temporarily closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than a year later, the businesses are facing overwhelming demand for tours and Kentucky Distillers’ Association President Eric Gregory predicts bourbon tourism will quickly rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
Officials: One person flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez
East Kentucky Fitness closing its doors
Freddie 'Munroe' Goble took to the stage at Billie Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry for the last...
‘They have been wonderful to me’: MAC hosts farewell show for Kentucky Opry legend

Latest News

Kentucky search warrant task force to hold second meeting
As of 2 a.m. Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a marginal risk (1...
Strong storms possible later today with an approaching cold front
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant