Bourbon tourism shaking off pandemic slump in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - With tourists flocking to distilleries, concerns about a pandemic hangover for Kentucky’s world-famous bourbon industry are quickly evaporating.

Heaven Hill Distillery recently opened a $19 million tourist center in Kentucky bourbon country and demand is already overflowing.

Distillery officials say reservations are filling up quickly to learn about whiskey making and sample its spirits. It’s a similar story for the numerous other distilleries in the region that last spring were temporarily closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than a year later, the businesses are facing overwhelming demand for tours and Kentucky Distillers’ Association President Eric Gregory predicts bourbon tourism will quickly rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.