Advertisement

Bell County officials prep for upcoming Levitt Amp Middlesboro Music Series

Bell County officials prep for upcoming Levitt Amp Middlesboro Music Series
Bell County officials prep for upcoming Levitt Amp Middlesboro Music Series(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Bell County are prepping for the return of the Levitt Amp Middlesboro Music Series.

With the lineup ready to go, a variety of musicians will be performing at the Levitt Foundation Stage in Downtown Middlesboro for several weeks.

Canceled last year due to the pandemic, Main Street Executive Director Joanie Beaver said the anticipation from everyone has been amazing.

“Our sponsors have almost doubled from last year. So, the crowds, people are asking me, we’re looking at 300 plus people so, that’s a pretty big turnout for this park,” Beaver said.

The series kicks off on June 21st, at 6:30 p.m.

This years lineup includes,

The New Respects: July 22nd

John R. Miller: July 29th

Amythyst Kiah: August 5th

Kylie Frey: August 12th

Vella: August 19th

Markus James & Anne Harris: August 26th

Son Little: September 2nd

Sammy Rae & The Friends: September 9th

Sierra Ferrell: September 16th

Pedrito Martinez: September 23rd.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
Officials: One person flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez
East Kentucky Fitness closing its doors
Haley Wheeler was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant on Sunday.
Haley Wheeler crowned winner of 2021 Miss Kentucky pageant

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces less than 120 new covid-19 cases; declining positivity rate
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Special Response: Deadly crash closes Highway 27 for much of Monday
Wise, Va. woman pleads guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter, DUI in traffic death