Bell County officials prep for upcoming Levitt Amp Middlesboro Music Series

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Bell County are prepping for the return of the Levitt Amp Middlesboro Music Series.

With the lineup ready to go, a variety of musicians will be performing at the Levitt Foundation Stage in Downtown Middlesboro for several weeks.

Canceled last year due to the pandemic, Main Street Executive Director Joanie Beaver said the anticipation from everyone has been amazing.

“Our sponsors have almost doubled from last year. So, the crowds, people are asking me, we’re looking at 300 plus people so, that’s a pretty big turnout for this park,” Beaver said.

The series kicks off on June 21st, at 6:30 p.m.

This years lineup includes,

The New Respects: July 22nd

John R. Miller: July 29th

Amythyst Kiah: August 5th

Kylie Frey: August 12th

Vella: August 19th

Markus James & Anne Harris: August 26th

Son Little: September 2nd

Sammy Rae & The Friends: September 9th

Sierra Ferrell: September 16th

Pedrito Martinez: September 23rd.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.