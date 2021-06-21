Bam Adebayo joins Devin Booker on 12-man Team USA roster

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky star Bam Adebayo has joined Devin Booker on the 12-man Team USA roster for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Bam, who turns 24 next month, participated in Team USA training camp in 2019, but was cut from the FIBA World Cup team. Months later, he said that experience motivated him because he felt like he deserved to be on that team.

The eight commitments, for now: Adebayo, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and James Harden, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Portland’s Damian Lillard.

