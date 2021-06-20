‘They have been wonderful to me’: MAC hosts farewell show for Kentucky Opry legend

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, June 19, the Mountain Arts Center kicked off its summer season of Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry this year with a farewell to one of its most legendary performers.

“We get to send Munroe off with a proper retirement,” said MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell. “There’s all kinds of new things happening tonight with the new summer season and a nice crowd coming in so we’re really looking forward to a big night.”

After a string of health problems and a worldwide pandemic, Freddie Goble, better known by his stage name ‘Munroe’, missed his 30th season with the Kentucky Opry. On Saturday, June 19, Munroe took the stage for the final time.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Munroe. “I forget all about being sick or feeling bad when I’m in this place.”

Munroe has been a staple in the Kentucky Opry since 1990, the first-ever season at the Mountain Arts Center, and his performing career has spanned more than 30 years.

“It’s bittersweet... it’s tough,” said Campbell. “It’s going to be different moving on without him. There’s a lot of jokes and gags in those 31 years, but as things change we’ll see what happens next.”

Munroe says the thing he’ll miss the most is the Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros, or ‘little angels’, as well as all the smiles on the crowd’s faces while he performs. For more information about the Kentucky Opry visit the MAC’s website.

