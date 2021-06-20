Stronger storms possible on Monday, sunshine returns by midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will sweep through the mountains tomorrow and bring the chance of showers and storms. Behind the front, sunshine returns with lower temperatures and lower humidity.

Tonight through Monday night

Clouds begin to increase across our region tonight. A stray shower is possible, but most of us should remain dry. Temperatures stay mild as we bottom out in the upper-60s.

Monday is looking warm and windy with high temperatures soaring into the upper-80s, and winds gusting 10-20 mph throughout the afternoon. Showers and storms will be possible as a front pushes through the mountains. With the entire area in a one out of five Marginal Risk of severe weather, some storms could pack a punch with gusty winds and torrential rain.

Showers and storms continue into Monday night. Temperatures fall into the lower-60s as we stay under mostly cloudy skies.

Middle of the Week

Sunshine returns in full force by Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler, and humidity will be lower. A beautiful day is on tap as highs stay in the upper-70s, and lows fall into the upper-50s.

Another gorgeous day is in store for Thursday. We stay under plenty of sunshine and blue sky, but temperatures will be warmer. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-80s. Be sure to pack the sunscreen if you are headed to the pool!

Next Weekend

Rain chances return by next weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. We stay warm with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid-80s. Those mild temperatures roll over into the overnight hours. Lows only bottom out in the lower-70s.

