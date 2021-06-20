Park officials hoping to see good crowds for the summer season

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer is here, leaving park officials hopeful for good crowds this season.

One of which is Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park in London that, despite the pandemic, was still able to have decent numbers.

However, now with restrictions ended and vaccinations rolling out, Park Director Joey Engle said he was happy to see another example of things getting back to normal.

“Holds special memories for a lot of people, anybody that you talk to. Just to be able to provide a place for the people in London and Laurel County to come and enjoy each other and spend time together and offer them that sense of community again and normalcy coming back is nice,” Engle said.

The state park is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., for more information you can call (606) 330-2130.

