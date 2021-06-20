Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family and a community are still searching for their loved one and some closure.

“We’ve had numerous resources in trying to find Kandi but so far no luck,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

Deputies, K9 crews and local first responders were out once again searching for Kandi Green Gonzalez, who has been reported missing since Jun. 1.

“It’s the weirdest thing in the world,” Hunt said. “She was just wandering around somebody’s backyard and she runs through the creek and just disappears. Nobody chasing her. Nothing to suspect anything than she was just on her own, ran into the creek and so far she hasn’t been found.”

Search teams, along with neighbors, were combing every single piece of property hoping to find any evidence of where Gonzalez might be.

“For this last couple of weeks or week or so,” Hunt said. “They’ve called us continuously to tell us they’ve searched their buildings, they’ve searched their barns, even the underpinning of their house, everywhere on their property to try to help us rule out places that we don’t have to go back and search.”

Hunt says that cadaver dogs have replaced tracking dogs in the search.

“Hopefully we use it to rule out anything,” Hunt said. “Thank god the cadaver dogs haven’t found anything so there’s hope.”

