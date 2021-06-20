Advertisement

Propane tank leak briefly shuts down part of New Circle Road in Lexington

(WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of New Circle Road was briefly shut down Sunday afternoon, while firefighters worked to get a propane leak under control.

The Lexington Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 1200 block of New Circle Road just after 1 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a large propane tank that was leaking.

Firefighters asked Lexington Police to shut down traffic in the inner loop of New Circle Road, between Trade Center Drive and Liberty Road, while they were dealing with the leak.

Firefighters say the leak was controlled around 2 p.m., and the inner loop of New Circle Road reopened to traffic. They say it’s unclear what caused the propane tank to leak. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez
East Kentucky Fitness closing its doors
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample
KSP: Deadly crash under investigation in Pike County

Latest News

Looking for a job? Baptist Health is looking to hire more than 100 employees for its Louisville...
Baptist Health hosts job fair to fill more than 100 positions
One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
One Eastern Kentucky fire & rescue dept. is mourning the loss of its captain
Lawsuit seeks removal of Kentucky wildlife commissioner
Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall...
Officials say deadly Pride parade crash was not intentional