Officials: One person flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash

One flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash
One flown to hospital after Laurel County head-on crash(Credit: City of London Fire Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple agencies were called to a two-car head-on crash early Sunday evening involving three people.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Laurel Road and Kentucky 192. Officials said the road was closed for a period of time for emergency crews to work the scene.

Nathan Kirby with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad told WYMT one passenger was flown to UK Hospital but was alert. The others involved in the crash were taken to Saint Joseph London.

Officials said the cause of the crash is unknown. Officials are not aware of any deaths caused by the crash at this time.

