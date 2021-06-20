Lynn Bowden Jr. hosts youth camp at Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Former UK Wide Receiver and Belk Bowl MVP Lynn Bowden Jr. brought his youth camp to Somerset.

The camp hosted children K-5 who could run drills, work on strength training and throw with Bowden.

”You know it means a lot, I wish I had opportunities like this as a young kid and I know just them seeing me out here. I was once them and it just means everything to me,” said Bowden.

Bowden is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, set to start their season at Chicago on Aug. 14.

