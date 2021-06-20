Advertisement

Lexington Police arrest man accused of using gun to steal woman’s car

Mug shot of Joseph Buckman
Mug shot of Joseph Buckman(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been charged with robbery after Lexington Police say he used a gun to steal a car from a woman early Saturday morning.

Lexington Police arrested Joseph Buckman, 42, of Lexington, just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to Buckman’s arrest citation, the victim told police Buckman approached her on Elkhorn Road just before 1 a.m., and pulled up his shirt, showing the grip of a handgun.

Police say the victim told them Buckman forced her to get into the passenger seat of her car, and he drove to several locations in the area, before the victim was able to escape the car and call for help.

Police arrested Buckman a short time later. He’s charged with first-degree robbery.

