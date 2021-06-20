Advertisement

Fundraiser planned for Midway firefighter battling cancer

Midway Fire Capt. Allen Vann
Midway Fire Capt. Allen Vann(Bobby King)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends of a Midway firefighter battling cancer have organized a fundraiser for Saturday, June 26, to help with his medical costs.

Friends of Midway Fire Department Capt. Allen Vann say during his honeymoon, he developed a powerful headache, and decided to go to the doctor after returning home. Doctors soon discovered he had a brain tumor the size of a lime, and Capt. Vann was diagnosed with cancer.

Friends say Capt. Vann has had the tumor removed, and is now undergoing radiation and chemotherapy.

His best friend, Bobby King, is helping organize Saturday’s fundraiser. “You know, he saved my life one time, and I’m trying to return the favor,” Vann told WKYT.

The fundraiser begins at noon Saturday at Walter Bradley Park on Dudley Street in Midway, and will include a barbecue cooking contest, a motorcycle rally, live music, and concessions.

Click here for more information about the event.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez
East Kentucky Fitness closing its doors
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample
KSP: Deadly crash under investigation in Pike County

Latest News

Mug shot of Douglas Shearer
Theft suspect wanted in multiple central Ky. counties arrested in Boyle Co.
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river
Mug shot of Joseph Buckman
Lexington Police arrest man accused of using gun to steal woman’s car
Wolfe County Search & Rescue assists after a crash Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Minutes after training operation ends, Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue helps three people injured in crash