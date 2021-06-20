Advertisement

Butler Bearettes win first State Softball Championship

Butler Softball wins first state title
Butler Softball wins first state title(KHSAA)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a late-game blowout, the Butler Bearettes secured their first State Softball Championship over Daviess County.

The Bearettes scored 11 runs in the last two innings alone for a final score of 13-2.

Kyndall Tinnell was named Tournament MVP. Daviess County’s Abby Newman, Miller Roberts and Jessie Daniels join Butler’s Addisyn McNeil and Maria Peguero on the All-Tournament Team.

