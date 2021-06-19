While uncommon park officials issue important advice following bear attack

COCKE Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are working to let the public know how rare bear encounters are in the park.

This comes after a 16-year-old was seriously injured and flown out of the park after a male black bear attacked her overnight while she was sleeping.

”This behavior from a bear is extremely rare but extremely dangerous. This family had to fend off the bear from the site for about five hours until park rangers arrived on scene,” said Park Spokesperson Dana Soehn.

The 16-year-old and her family were on a two-day hiking trip when the bear attacked after midnight Friday.

”Predatory bear behavior is much different, a predatory bear attack is a silent killer who is seeking a meal,” added Soehn.

The family of five was properly storing its food, at the campsite.

”This family did all of that but again, there are these incidents. Bears are wild animals and they can be unpredictable,” said Soehn.

The 16-year-old was sleeping in a hammock, near where the rest of the family were sleeping in tents. Soehn says this is not against the rules, and while a tent would have been slightly safer, the teen is at no fault for sleeping fully in the elements.

The attack happened near Cosby, in Cocke County.

The Maddron Bald Trail Head is where Park Rangers had to start their trek to find the teen and eventually wait until National Guard Members could fly her out.

A small community near the trailhead has seen an uptick in bear activity the past year.

”Normally you see them in the spring or fall when food is in short supply. But, they come and go, looking for whatever scraps are lying around,” said Rick Pittser who has lived near the trailhead for 26 years.

Pittser had a black bear come up to his front doorstep in the past week, catching it all on camera.

”Normally our encounters are pretty peaceful. Living here and hearing that it’s a little scary but it’s a wild animal, they’re unpredictable and you never know what they’re going to do,” said Pittser.

Park Rangers shot and killed the bear after it approached them during their investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.