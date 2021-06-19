Summitt Community Church hosts ‘gas buydown’ event

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A local church in Eastern Kentucky took a unique approach in giving back to its community on Saturday.

Summitt Community Church members put on a gas buydown at the Shell Station on Morton Boulevard in Hazard.

The event is part of their “I love Hazard” initiative that the church officials put on every summer. The event gave community members a chance to buy gas at a reduced price for a few hours.

“We’re doing a gas buydown, for two hours we paid to have gas lowered by 25 cents a gallon,” Combs said. “It’s been such a hard year for so many people. Just to get out and serve the community and just to show people that we care has been tremendous. Not just for the people who come, but for people in our church who get to serve at the event.”

Combs said that the event was a huge success and he looks forward to serving the community more as summer kicks off.

