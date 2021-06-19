Advertisement

Summitt Community Church hosts ‘gas buydown’ event

For two hours, gas prices dropped 25 cents on the gallon.
For two hours, gas prices dropped 25 cents on the gallon.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A local church in Eastern Kentucky took a unique approach in giving back to its community on Saturday.

Summitt Community Church members put on a gas buydown at the Shell Station on Morton Boulevard in Hazard.

The event is part of their “I love Hazard” initiative that the church officials put on every summer. The event gave community members a chance to buy gas at a reduced price for a few hours.

“We’re doing a gas buydown, for two hours we paid to have gas lowered by 25 cents a gallon,” Combs said. “It’s been such a hard year for so many people. Just to get out and serve the community and just to show people that we care has been tremendous. Not just for the people who come, but for people in our church who get to serve at the event.”

Combs said that the event was a huge success and he looks forward to serving the community more as summer kicks off.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Deadly crash under investigation in Pike County
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped
Woman breaks into four homes, damages police cruiser
Photo Courtesy: Andrea Massey
Community remembers well known Harlan County man
Lamborghinis, Aston Martins cruise down Eastern Kentucky roads
Lamborghinis, Aston Martins cruise down Eastern Kentucky roads

Latest News

Officials say there were more than 800 student-athletes.
Scholastic 3D Archery hosts Nationals Tournament in London
Big time cold front will mark the first full day of summer
Officials in Pulaski County preparing for 28th Master Musicians Festival, Somerset native...
Officials in Pulaski County preparing for 28th Master Musicians Festival, Somerset native chosen as featured artist
Officials in Letcher County prepare for 4th annual Levitt Amp Whitesburg Music Series
Letcher County prepares for 4th annual Levitt Amp Whitesburg Music Series