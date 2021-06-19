Scholastic 3D Archery hosts Nationals Tournament in London

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A moment that was made for the top young archers across the country.

“We have over 800 students, athletes from all over the United States here this weekend competing for national championship titles,” Outreach Coordinator Chris McDonald said.

The Scholastic 3D National Archery Tournament took place at the Laurel County Fairgrounds on Saturday after COVID-19 limited last year’s event.

“We had 400 participants if that tells you anything,” McDonald said. “And you know, we had hand sanitizer everywhere and with the mask, it wasn’t a pleasant environment.”

The event not only gives archers a chance to showcase their skills while having fun in the process.

“I really want to shoot a 216,” Annabell Jackson said. “That’s been my goal all year and I hope I can meet that goal.”

Jackson and her mother Krystal came here as a mom-daughter duo. Annabell tried various other sports growing up and picked up archery very quickly.

“It stuck,” Krystal said. “It stuck, she’s in her zone, it’s, she’s just finally found her niche and she’s done very well.”

An archer herself, Krystal encourages others to come and give the tournament a try as she continues to watch her daughter improve.

“This is a great program. It’s growing leaps and bounds. We are just really blessed to be a part of it,” Krystal said. “So then watching her grow to love the sport and get competitive with it, if this had existed when I was younger I would have been all about it.”

The tournament went from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.