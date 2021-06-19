Locals rejoice as Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival returns to Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A moment that Phillip Aikmon called rewarding, particularly for those who make their living performing on stage.

“These musicians, they depend on the shows and they didn’t have any, so it made it hard for them too,” Aikmon said. “We got by better than they did I think.”

As the annual Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival gets underway in Jackson County, locals are overjoyed at the thought of being out and about again.

“It felt good, great to be back open, everything back open again,” Marvin Rader said. “I thought it wasn’t going to be, but I talked to Phillip earlier, I think in March and he said he was going to try to do it.”

They also rejoice in COVID not being the main concern.

“Nobody has mentioned COVID,” Aikmon said. “They’re tired, they’re ready to get out and live.”

Aikmon, who is the festival’s coordinator and the nephew of David “Stringbean” Aikmon, said that honoring his uncle is what keeps the tradition going.

“We do this in honor of him you know of course, he was just an old country boy like the rest of us and wanted to play music and did,” Aikmon said. “I don’t think he ever realized how famous he’d become.”

The Stringbean Festival concludes on Saturday. Music is set to begin at 1 p.m. at the main stage.

