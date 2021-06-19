Letcher County prepares for 4th annual Levitt Amp Whitesburg Music Series

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The 4th annual Levitt Amp Whitesburg Music Series is on its way.

Through a grant provided by the Levitt Foundation, the festival will last 10 weeks and will offer a new artist performing each time.

Each performance will start at 6 p.m. with the city’s farmers market opening up beforehand at 5 p.m.

Cowan Community Action Group Director Valerie Horn says there is a little something for everyone.

“So, be sure and look at the schedule and find a night that has something that you’re interested in and also we invite you to come on a night that you’re not sure and maybe you’ll have a new favorite,” Horn said.

Horn says they expect to see hundreds of people attend. The event is free to the public and will take place July 22nd and end September 23rd.

