Advertisement

Letcher County prepares for 4th annual Levitt Amp Whitesburg Music Series

Officials in Letcher County prepare for 4th annual Levitt Amp Whitesburg Music Series
Officials in Letcher County prepare for 4th annual Levitt Amp Whitesburg Music Series(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The 4th annual Levitt Amp Whitesburg Music Series is on its way.

Through a grant provided by the Levitt Foundation, the festival will last 10 weeks and will offer a new artist performing each time.

Each performance will start at 6 p.m. with the city’s farmers market opening up beforehand at 5 p.m.

Cowan Community Action Group Director Valerie Horn says there is a little something for everyone.

“So, be sure and look at the schedule and find a night that has something that you’re interested in and also we invite you to come on a night that you’re not sure and maybe you’ll have a new favorite,” Horn said.

Horn says they expect to see hundreds of people attend. The event is free to the public and will take place July 22nd and end September 23rd.

You can find a line up here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Deadly crash under investigation in Pike County
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped
Woman breaks into four homes, damages police cruiser
Photo Courtesy: Andrea Massey
Community remembers well known Harlan County man
Lamborghinis, Aston Martins cruise down Eastern Kentucky roads
Lamborghinis, Aston Martins cruise down Eastern Kentucky roads

Latest News

Officials say there were more than 800 student-athletes.
Scholastic 3D Archery hosts Nationals Tournament in London
Big time cold front will mark the first full day of summer
For two hours, gas prices dropped 25 cents on the gallon.
Summitt Community Church hosts ‘gas buydown’ event
Officials in Pulaski County preparing for 28th Master Musicians Festival, Somerset native...
Officials in Pulaski County preparing for 28th Master Musicians Festival, Somerset native chosen as featured artist