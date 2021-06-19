Advertisement

Ky. education group pushing for more diversity to be taught in schools

By Chad Hedrick
Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every day in the classroom, students learn American history, but education advocates with the Prichard Committee believe the lesson plans need some adjusting.

“Our students need to understand our history as a nation,” said Brigitte Blom Ramsey with the Prichard Committee.

For the Prichard Committee, that means adding lessons and discussions around race, gender and religion. Topics that have been at the forefront of conversations in society.

“It’s important for our students to have the opportunity to have rich discussions, particularly about our history and current events within the context of history,” Blom Ramsey said.

Friday the group released a statement standing against any legislation that would limit conversations surrounding the topics. It comes amid a push from several states to ban teaching critical race theory in schools.

“Students that we interact with clearly have a hunger for this knowledge. For understanding today’s moment in the context of history, and making their own assessments of our progress and where we need to go next,” Blom Ramsey said.

In their statement, the Prichard Committee says limitations around those topics “sends the wrong message about Kentucky’s progress in advancing racial equity and attracting and retaining a diverse workforce.”

“And we encourage leaders to help parents understand the importance of understanding these historical events and current events through a historical lens, so that we are not doomed to repeat the history of our past,” Blom Ramsey said.

It’s a history lesson that continues to evolve day after day.

“It’s taken many years for us to improve and our students need to understand that,” Blom Ramsey said.

You can read the Prichard Committee’s full statement here.

