Jessamine Co. teacher arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County teacher has been arrested in Lexington after being accused of having sex with a juvenile, court documents show.

Jason Sharp, 32, is charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.

An online staff directory listed Sharp as a math teacher at East Jessamine High School in Nicholasville.

Investigators say the victim in this case was under 16 years old and that Sharp was “a person in a position of special trust,” according to the arrest citation.

In a statement Saturday night, Jessamine County Schools Superintendent Matt Moore confirmed that Sharp was employed as a teacher during the 2020-2021 school year.

“I was made aware of his arrest on Friday, June 18th,” Moore said, “and we will certainly assist with the investigation in any way necessary.”

Sharp is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Online court records list Sharp’s bond at $10,000. He is due in court Monday for arraignment.

In an email Saturday evening, Chris Hawboldt, the East Jessamine High School principal, deferred to school district administrators to share more information.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.