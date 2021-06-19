Advertisement

East Kentucky Fitness closing its doors

(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff with East Kentucky Fitness posted on Facebook that they are permanently closing the gym.

The gym is located on Morton Blvd. near Hazard ARH.

Staff said they have had many members support them since 2015.

“The past year in particular has forced us to face the reality that some challenges this gym has faced cannot be overcome. We have decided to permanently close our doors,” a Facebook post said.

You can read more from East Kentucky Fitness below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Deadly crash under investigation in Pike County
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped
Woman breaks into four homes, damages police cruiser
Photo Courtesy: Andrea Massey
Community remembers well known Harlan County man
Lamborghinis, Aston Martins cruise down Eastern Kentucky roads
Lamborghinis, Aston Martins cruise down Eastern Kentucky roads

Latest News

The two communities joined each other Saturday to celebrate the federal holiday, which...
Harrodsburg and Danville communities celebrate Juneteenth
The city of Midway hosted a Juneteenth Festival Saturday
Midway hosts Woodford County’s annual Juneteenth event
Lt. Gov Jacqueline Coleman celebrates Juneteenth in video message to Kentuckians
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman celebrates Juneteenth in video message to Kentuckians
Angela Ermold, right, and her sister, Denise Gracely, hold a photo of their mother, Marian...
‘Protected them to death’: Elder-care COVID rules under fire