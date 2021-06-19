East Kentucky Fitness closing its doors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff with East Kentucky Fitness posted on Facebook that they are permanently closing the gym.

The gym is located on Morton Blvd. near Hazard ARH.

Staff said they have had many members support them since 2015.

“The past year in particular has forced us to face the reality that some challenges this gym has faced cannot be overcome. We have decided to permanently close our doors,” a Facebook post said.

You can read more from East Kentucky Fitness below:

