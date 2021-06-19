Advertisement

Deputies: Man admits to intentionally setting fire at motel

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- One man is under arrest after intentionally setting a fire in Pomeroy, deputies say.

The fire caused severe damage to a room at the Meigs Motel on Thursday.

Deputies say 29-year-old Chad Miller-Wiemuth of Michigan was staying in that motel room and ran into the woods.

Miller-Wiemuth was caught on security footage leaving the room after the fire started.

A passerby located him leaving the woods near the motel, deputies say.

Miller-Wiemuth has been charged with aggravated arson after telling deputies he intentionally lit the blaze.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the fire.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Deadly crash under investigation in Pike County
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped
Woman breaks into four homes, damages police cruiser
Photo Courtesy: Andrea Massey
Community remembers well known Harlan County man
Lamborghinis, Aston Martins cruise down Eastern Kentucky roads
Lamborghinis, Aston Martins cruise down Eastern Kentucky roads

Latest News

East Kentucky Fitness closing its doors
The two communities joined each other Saturday to celebrate the federal holiday, which...
Harrodsburg and Danville communities celebrate Juneteenth
The city of Midway hosted a Juneteenth Festival Saturday
Midway hosts Woodford County’s annual Juneteenth event
Lt. Gov Jacqueline Coleman celebrates Juneteenth in video message to Kentuckians
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman celebrates Juneteenth in video message to Kentuckians
Angela Ermold, right, and her sister, Denise Gracely, hold a photo of their mother, Marian...
‘Protected them to death’: Elder-care COVID rules under fire