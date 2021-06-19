‘Come forward, turn yourself in’: Family pleads for answers as a father killed in double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many families are going through heartbreak as more shootings and homicides are reported in the city of Louisville. Even more so now as LMPD detectives are overworked, leaving the victim’s families fighting for closure.

“It was a senseless crime, a senseless murder what happened to my brother,” sister Lakesha James said.

James sat next to her mom, Lisa Nichols, as they recalled the night Donnie Fitch Jr. was shot and killed.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on June 8. Officers were called to the intersection of 24th and Garland, where police said two people were shot.

The rainy night set the scene for the worst phone call a mother can ever receive.

“My mind went somewhere else, I don’t know, I yelled, I screamed – its not real,” Nichols said. “I’m going to have to bury my son, he’s supposed to bury me.”

The family said Fitch gave all that he could to anyone he knew, that’s what he did that night before he was shot and killed.

“I’m not going to wrestle with that, my brother lost his life trying to help somebody,” James said.

The family said a man, known to be Fitch’s friend, went over to his home and pleaded to stay with the couple just before firing a gun. LMPD is still working to confirm what happened in the incident.

On Friday, the family sat at Sun Valley Funeral Home, still unable to grasp how the father of three will be in a casket lying before them in just days.

“My brother allows you to come in, thank God my niece wasn’t there because there were shell casings all in her bed, her crib,” James said.

Fitch left behind three kids, including a 2-month-old girl. They’re pleading for the suspect to take responsibility.

“Come forward, turn yourself in,” Nichols said. “Do your time. My son is gone forever,”

The family said detectives have asked for their patience. Due to the abundance of cases, there’s going to be some wait time in getting their cases closed.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call LMPDs anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.