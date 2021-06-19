Big time cold front will mark the first full day of summer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast looks warm to wrap up spring and start summer tomorrow, but it doesn’t stay that way for very long.

The Rest of Today and Father’s Day

We continue to keep a small chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast both tonight and again tomorrow afternoon and evening. Most of the region will be dry, but a few pop-up storms can’t be ruled out. Overall it should be a pretty good Father’s Day weather-wise, so get out and celebrate those dads! Temperatures drop into the mid-60s tonight, with highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 80s. By the way, summer officially starts with the summer solstice tomorrow evening at 11:31. But it’s not going to feel like Summer very long to start the new season.

The Extended Forecast

The reason for this is a big-time cold front will drop into the Ohio Valley Monday evening. This is not a typical cold front we would see in June, this is something straight out of September and it’s going to certainly feel like it once that front clears the area. Before it does, we will see cloudy skies early on Monday with rain and storms likely during the latter half of the day. Lows will be in the upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain will linger into Tuesday morning before moving out of the region. In its wake, temperatures are going to tank. Highs will struggle to reach the low 70s on Tuesday, and may only reach the upper 60s if the clouds are stubborn and stick around.

High pressure builds back into the region by Wednesday, bringing us a few days of dry weather, and temperatures should climb to near seasonal averages by the end of the week.

