From winding hills to the White House: Eastern Kentucky voices join Presidential Infrastructure Campaign

By Buddy Forbes
Updated: 8 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The White House recently began posting videos on its official social media platforms, sharing plans for President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

In the first series of those videos, which focus on infrastructure needs across America, three Eastern Kentucky voices share their concerns.

“We’ve just been talked down to for so long. We’ve not been talked to and so I was really glad to be talked to. To be asked for my input,” said Ariana Velasquez.

Velasquez and Danielle Adams, both from Pike County, and BarbiAnn Maynard from Martin County, met with White House representatives to discuss their concerns about the area’s roadways, water access, Internet connectivity, and more.

“I live with failing infrastructure every day in Martin County,” said Maynard. “Our water, our roads, our bridges, and our broadband.”

Maynard has been on the front of the push for the Martin County Water Warriors for years. And she said the call from the White House came as a surprise, but she was more than ready to help show the nation what Martin County deals with daily.

“We always get to be the forgotten people,” she said. “Now you’ve seen it, now you know. You can’t deny it now. You’ve actually seen it. So, now that you know, let’s work on it.”

According to Maynard, regardless of political affiliation, being part of a White House project is something that is of great worth to her neighbors. She said the water issues and literally crumbling infrastructure that plague Martin County have to be addressed, but she hopes the solutions will also carry over to other areas.

“I hope the work that we are doing right now with infrastructure lays the foundation for a better future in Martin County, in Appalachia, all across the rural areas that have been neglected,” she said.

Velasquez said many areas in Pike County are seeing improvements, with the city of Pikeville growing immensely. But, she said, it just takes a 10 minute drive in any direction from the county’s seat to find places where the resources are still lacking.

However, she wants people to see that the true narrative is not just about the failures. It is about the Appalachians who know their home is worth the investment.

“So that’s the important thing. People are getting to experience this new awareness of how things really are,” she said. “And we’re not having people saying, you know, it’s a dying area. No, you can’t write an elegy for someplace that’s very much alive. We’re struggling, but we’re still kicking. You know, we are survivors.”

The ladies believe this national spotlight will make all the difference in putting the issues on the forefront, pushing local leaders to make moves and showing the nation’s leaders why those moves matter. Now, they said, it is a waiting game as they continue to push for a more solid foundation in Eastern Kentucky.

“We’re a strong people. And we’re not giving up just yet. We’re never gonna give up,” she said. “And I’m just thrilled that people are actually finally listening to us instead of speaking for us.”

