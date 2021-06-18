COVID-19 vaccine clinic aimed at black lung patients

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As health professionals continue to share information about the COVID-19 vaccine, one clinic in Pikeville was structured around people across the region who have been diagnosed with black lung.

Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) partnered with Big Sandy Healthcare Friday to open a vaccine clinic at the Shelby Valley Clinic.

The clinic served as a way to share resources and provide people impacted with black lung- and others in the community- access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“We knew that our clients- some of them have been getting the vaccine. But we also knew that not everyone had the chance or was hesitant to get the vaccine,” said ACLC Black Lung Organizer Courtney Rhoades. “So, we wanted to provide an opportunity to provide them some information about the vaccine. But also just an opportunity for them to show up and make it really easy for them to get it.”

The clinic was a one-day partnership between the facilities, but the information and resources provided by the entities can be gathered any time at their respective locations.

