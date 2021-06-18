Advertisement

UK’s T.J. Collett named 2021 Senior CLASS Award winner

Award goes to senior who excels on and off the field
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK first baseman T.J. Collett has been named the winner of the 2021 Senior CLASS Award. CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.

Collett, from Terra Haute, Ind., is the second UK baseball player to win the award -- Troy Squires won in 2018.

Collett was named Mr. Wildcat by the UK athletics department and was inducted into the Frank G. Ham Society of Character for his community service, which includes community outreach. Collett has worked with families of young cancer patients, bringing awareness to their stories, and offering resources and encouragement.

On the field, Collett is second on UK’s all-time home run list with 42. For his career, Collett hit .280, with 71 extra-base hits, 145 RBI in 170 games. He ranks in UK’s top 10 in career RBI.

