Summer returns, some scattered rain chances around to wrap up spring this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our break from the heat is quickly coming to an end and the thermostat will start a quick upward trend as early as later today.

Today and Tonight

We will start off this Friday on a cool note. Not as cool as yesterday, but some mid to upper 50s can’t be ruled out this morning. The sunshine will drive temperatures into the low 80s by lunchtime and into the upper 80s later today. Get ready for a scorcher. I do think parts of the area will start to add a few more clouds in later in the day, especially our northern counties, so be ready for that.

Overnight, those same northern counties have the best chance of seeing a stray to scattered shower or storm. Areas to the south should stay dry overnight and even see mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Weekend Forecast

As we head into Father’s Day weekend, the heat sticks around. We will likely add a few clouds in with our sunshine both days and highs will continue to stay close to or just above the 90-degree mark. Stray rain chances will be around on Saturday, again, mainly in the northern counties. Chances could be slightly more regionwide but still scattered on Sunday. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to around 70.

Extended Forecast

The summer solstice will officially take place at 11:31 p.m. Sunday, making Monday the first full day of summer. Now, here’s where the forecast gets a little dicey. We will see a cold front sometime early next week. Models are still in disagreement on when it might move through. We also have to factor any potential tropical remnants from the storm that could become Claudette sometime on Friday into that mix. The GFS has the front coming in Monday, while the Euro holds it off until Tuesday. If the GFS wins, temperatures take a hit on Monday. If the Euro wins, Monday will feel like the first day of summer.

Once we get past the rain chances and temperatures swings earlier in the week, mid to late week looks pretty good, with sunshine back in the forecast and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

