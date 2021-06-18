Advertisement

State flags at half-staff in honor of western Ky. National Guard soldier

Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Pool died on June 12 while on active duty and will be interred on June...
Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Pool died on June 12 while on active duty and will be interred on June 19 in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Paducah.(Source: file photo (custom credit))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered all state flags at half-staff in honor of a Kentucky National Guard soldier who died recently.

He ordered them at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, June 19 after a request from Adjutant General of Kentucky.

Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Pool, of Paducah, died on June 12 while on active duty and will be interred on June 19 in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Paducah.

A veteran of the Iraq War, Pool served 15 years with the Kentucky Army National Guard and had been serving as the readiness noncommissioned officer for the 438th Military Police Company out of Murray, Ky.

The U.S. Flag Code provides that a governor may lower the U.S. flag in the event of the death of a member of the Armed Forces from that state who dies while serving on active duty.

All individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute.

