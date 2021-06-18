Small businesses soak in some sun at Prestonsburg Sidewalk Sale

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg’s sidewalks were scattered with sales Friday as some of the local businesses worked together on an event to bring customers out to enjoy the summer weather.

“We are just so happy to see everybody’s faces. We are happy to see everybody come in. We’ve been so thankful for our community that’s kept us alive,” said Wildfire Designs Owner Brittany Hale.

Many of the local businesses took part in the event, offering sales on their merchandise and adding a little music to the streets. Those involved said it was a nice was to gather after all of the hiccups provided by the pandemic.

“It’s really important to work together. Because, if we didn’t, probably none of us would make it,” said Sugar Magnolia’s Owner Alexis Reid.

Several stores brought their merchandise outside and others posted signs to offer in-store shopping. Snack options like Angler’s Shaved Ice and Faith, Trust, and a Little Dust also joined in.

According to those involved, the event helped the businesses spotlight each other.

“Us getting together and getting to come out brings in more people,” said Anglers Shaved Ice Owner Kaleb Rodebaugh. “They might not realize that I have shaved ice and somebody who comes for shaved ice might not realize that Wildfire’s here. So, I think working together really helps each other out.”

Prestonsburg Tourism hosted a giveaway, encouraging people to take selfies on the sidewalks, using the hashtag “#ShopPrestonsburg.” The winner will receive a $50 gift card to a local restaurant.

The sale also opened the first day of the US 23 Yard Sale event, as local tourism departments work together to promote the event a few weekends after it usually takes place. The events are all an effort to encourage shoppers to spend a little time in the sun.

